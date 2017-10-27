Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a Chester teenager who died from his injuries after being struck by a train on Wednesday (October 25).

Jordan Avery, 17, sadly passed away at the Countess of Chester Hospital yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed officers and paramedics were called to the incident near Walls Avenue at around 9.55pm the previous evening.

Jordan, who lived in Chester, was a former student of Bishops’ Blue Coat Church of England High School and Cherry Grove Primary School in Boughton .

Deputy headteacher Helen Cairns said: “Jordan was a popular member of our school community. Although he left Bishops’ in 2016 he has remained friends with many of our students. We are devastated to hear about his death. His family and friends remain very much in our thoughts and our prayers as they come to terms with their loss.”

A Facebook page has been set up called ‘Remembering Jordan Avery’ with a posting concerning an event taking place in Jordan’s memory this weekend.

It states: “We’ve decided to let blue balloons and lanterns off at the Grosvenor Park on Sunday at 5-5.30pm for Jordan. Write a message or anything on the balloon and let it go for our angel. Anybody is welcome. Memories are so precious

"People share this please get as many people to come x.”

One female friend wrote on Facebook: “Jordan Avery, am so sad to hear you’ve gone. You were one of the nicest lads I know. You’ve gone so young. Only the other day I saw you, you always put a smile on mine and other people’s faces. You helped me through so much. You’re going to be missed by so many people. Gone but never forgotten, fly high Jord, love you.”

Another pal posted: “RIP Jord. You’ll be missed! Cant believe it! Too young! Jordan Avery.”

Monica Leathwaite wrote on The Chronicle Facebook page: “So very sad, rest in peace Jordan, you will be sadly missed by your friends, thinking of all your family and friends Xxxxx.”

Jordan’s next of kin has been informed.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Cheshire Coroner.