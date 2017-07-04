Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Lewis partners and customers held a Blooming Great Tea Party at the Chester branch to support terminal illness charity, Marie Curie.

The Blooming Great Tea Party is Marie Curie’s summer fundraiser and encourages everyone to get together and hold a tea party, bake sale or special tea break in aid of the charity.

This year the Blooming Great Tea Party is being supported by John Lewis shops up and down the country - the first time the campaign has been supported on this scale by a retailer. John Lewis will also be making an additional £20,000 donation nationally to Marie Curie.

Community liaison co-ordinator at John Lewis at Home Chester, Katherine Burgoyne, said: “We’re so proud to be a part of Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party campaign this year and I know our partners had a great time hosting our own tea party with customers in The Place to Eat.

“It was great to see so many people get involved in such a great cause over a cuppa and some cake and we hope that through our tea party we’ve encouraged lots of people to host their own too.”

Marie Curie community fundraiser in West Cheshire and the Wirral, Kaylie Chapman, said: “We had a fantastic time sharing a cuppa and cake with everyone and hope we’ve inspired lots of people to hold their own Blooming Great Tea Party later in the month. Every cuppa counts in helping Marie Curie provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

To find out more about hosting your own Blooming Great Tea Party and to receive your free fundraising pack, call 0800 716 146 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty.