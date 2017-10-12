Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The King's School hosted its third Annual Founder’s Dinner last month.

More than 90 alumni, parents, present and former staff and friends gathered to celebrate students’ sporting achievements.

The guest speaker for the evening was football legend John Barnes MBE who delivered an inspirational address on the life lessons learned during his many years as a top flight professional footballer.

John also spoke passionately about the value of a first-rate education.

Entertainment was provided by two talented Upper Sixth students; Lottie Cousins and Olivia Wade-Jones, who performed their own acoustic version of New Order’s World in Motion, the 1990 England Football anthem – with John joining them on stage to perform the rap sequence.

The school also welcomed back former student Arnold Cooke, to receive a ‘Leading Light Award’, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to rowing, his dedication towards the improvement of British Rowing and his continued support of and involvement in the life of the school.

It was an evening of celebration to reflect on the many achievements both inside and outside the classroom at The King’s School.