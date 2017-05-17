Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Working with children and young people can be an immensely rewarding career.

Cheshire West and Chester Council currently has a number of vacancies in its social care departments.

There are both full-time and part-time jobs available across the borough.

You could make a big difference to someone's childhood.

Of course all of these roles require you to have passed the DBS checks and have relevant experience.

Take a look at the roles below:

Youth Work Officers

Officers will be in charge of a team helping to make sure youth projects are delivered.

This includes planning initiatives to promote healthy living as well as tackle anti-social behaviour.

There is a full-time job available in Ellesmere Port, which starts at over £22,000 a year, as well as maternity cover and part-time worker positions in Northwich and Winsford.

Children's Social Worker

This is a chance to join a children's services team rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted on their last inspection.

They are looking for more compassionate individuals to join them.

You will work to ensure children in the area have the best possible outcomes as they grow up.

Family Caseworker

You will 'play a key role in assessing the needs of children aged 0-19 and their families'.

From then you will help the families through the complex issues including making sure they get the right support.

There are various positions free across Cheshire West as part of Integrated Early Support (IES) Team.

Family Support Worker

The available job is specifically within CWaC's Disabled Children and Young People’s Service.

It involves working with disabled young people to help them fulfill their ambitions as well as supporting their parents and carers.

You can find all of these jobs on the council website here .