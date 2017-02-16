Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Directors of Chester’s new Storyhouse are looking for more than 80 people to join their team in time for the grand opening in May.

A recruitment day on Friday, March 3 will offer a ange of roles in the new theatre, cinema and library complex, including event management and catering.

Operators hope the majority of these roles will be filled by local job seekers.

The event will take place at the Chester Crowne Plaza hotel Prince of Wales suite between 1-8pm, run by Storyhouse’s management team.

The company has also arranged an earlier ‘relaxed’ slot from 11am-12pm for those in need of a calmer environment, which will be supported by Autism in Unity.

What is on offer?

Roles on offer include event stewards, event supervisors, bar staff, bar supervisors, baristas, food service staff, kitchen porters, chefs de partie, sous chefs and junior sous chefs.

Storyhouse is the country’s largest new arts building and Chester’s biggest investment for decades and will welcome more than 500,000 visitors per year.

The inaugural season opens on Thursday, May 11 with a sell-out performance of The Beggar’s Opera.

Storyhouse’s chief executive Andrew Bentley said: “Chester has got a phenomenal depth of talent. Storyhouse is all about showcasing what’s great about our city region, so we are determined that is reflected in our staff. There are opportunities here for all ages and experience levels. Some of these roles require previous experience and expertise, but there are others which will suit those with enthusiasm and an appetite for hard work.

“Most of these are customer facing roles so above all we need articulate and passionate people. It’s great to be at this stage of the project where we can start to see the real impact on the local economy”.

Pre-booking is recommended via storyhouse.com or simply turn up on the day if you are happy to wait.

For more recruitment opportunities throughout the area, click here.