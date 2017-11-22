Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jingle bells are returning to the Port Arcades Shopping Centre in Ellesmere Port.

On Thursdays November 23 and 30 shoppers will be able to collect a free jingle bell purse protector between 11.15am and 12.30pm but the offer may finish sooner subject to demand.

The bells clip onto the zip of a purse or wallet and act as an audible warning signal to shoppers in the event of any unexpected movement.

Jointly organised by the Ellesmere Port Against Business Crime Unit and the shopping centre the initiative will be supported by Cheshire Police.

A similar event last year saw almost 2,000 bells given out in just two hours. News about the success of the bells travelled far and wide with a shopping mall in America contacting the Port Arcades for information about implementing a similar scheme.

Ani Budd from the Ellesmere Port Against Business Crime Unit said: “The very effective and extremely popular jingle bells initiative is making a return this year welcomed by shoppers, retailers and the police.

“This initiative is an effective way of giving shoppers the tools to stay one step ahead of crime providing reassurance to the community of Ellesmere Port that we are all working together to keep the town a safe place to shop.”

Port Arcades manager Les Lyon added: “We were amazed at the public response to this scheme last Christmas and are delighted to once again be able to offer these devices to our shoppers free of charge”.