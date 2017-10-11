Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be talking Brexit when he visits Chester on Wednesday (October 18) for an event that will affect roads in the city centre.

Mr Corbyn is due to attend the National Black Police Association’s Annual Training Conference and AGM at Chester Town Hall which will be hosted by Cheshire Constabulary over a two day period, starting on Tuesday.

The conference, whose themes include Exploring the dynamics of post hate Brexit Britain, will be attended by Cheshire Constabulary’s acting chief constable Janette McCormick and deputy police and crime commissioner Sareda Dirir to name a few.

Mr Corbyn is on the agenda to speak between 1.15 and 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) confirmed that part of Northgate Street will be closed on the day from 3.30-4.30pm while a parade associated with the conference takes place.

It is not clear at the moment whether Mr Corbyn will be staying on to take part in the march.

No further information has so far been made available about the parade, and police have not officially confirmed Mr Corbyn’s attendance at the event but have said more details will be released next week.