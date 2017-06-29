Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cat called Jeremy was coaxed down by firefighters after he got stuck up a tree at a Chester school.

Chester station manager Paul Rowlands turned ‘cat whisperer’ to persuade the moggy to descend from its precarious position in the grounds of St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Catholic Primary School on Lightfoot Street, Hoole, on Monday (June 26).

One fire engine from Chester attended the incident and the station manager became the hero of the hour as the pupils looked on.

He explained: “I ended up trying to coax the cat down with a tin of tuna. It was about 40ft high when we got there and I managed to get it down to a reasonable height. It wanted to come down but it couldn’t get down any further.

“Because the cat had a bit of a rapport with me I went up and managed to get the cat to come to the head of the ladder and it ate some tuna.

"I grabbed it and I expected it to dig its claws into me but it didn’t and went under my arm instead. The owner was very pleased!”