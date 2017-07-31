Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

July saw another busy month in the courts.

Among those locked up were a shameless thug who attacked a pensioner.

While an 'infamous' case which captured international attention was also finally brought to its conclusion.

All of the offences were serious enough for a prison sentence to be dished out.

Michael Allen and Mark Bennett

Two masked robbers who subjected the occupants of a house in Tarvin to a terrifying armed robbery have been jailed for 18 years.



Allen, 53, and Bennett, 46, along with an unknown third accomplice, forced their way into a large detached farmhouse on the outskirts of Tarvin on the evening of Saturday, February 11 this year, and threatened the occupants with weapons, leaving one of them seriously injured.

Disguised in balaclavas, the thugs went on to ransack the property, stealing a number of items before fleeing the scene.

Allen and Bennett, of St Helens, were both sentenced to nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to robbery at Chester Crown Court on July 24.

Gayle Newland

(Image: Cheshire police)

Former University of Chester student Gayle Newland has been jailed for the second time for tricking her friend into wearing a blindfold and sexually assaulting her using a prosthetic penis.

Th 27-year-old, of Hooton Road in Willaston, was deeply distressed for the duration of her sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court, crouched down in the dock hidden from view.

In a case which made headlines around the world, she created the 'disturbingly complex' online persona of a man named Kye Fortune to seduce the woman before using bandages, a woolly hat and a swimsuit to disguise her body.

Stephen Reid

Convicted drug dealer Reid was jailed for five years for his part in a brutal attack in the street in Blacon.

The 33-year-old was involved in the violent assault which left a man needing to be airlifted to hospital.

The 50-year-old victim was beaten by three gang members with baseball bats over a drugs debt.

Reid had admitted a charge of wounding and was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on July 27.

Stanislaw Michalski

Michalski, 53, from Tuchowicz, Poland, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The drink-driving lorry driver caused a head-on collision which left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Michalski was driving a black Mercedes lorry when it was involved in a head-on collision with a grey Seat Ibiza, on the A533 Davenham Bypass, just outside Winsford, on June 19.

He was driving on the wrong side of the road and was drunk, with a reading of 78mg per 100ml, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Lewis Frawley

(Image: Handout)

Shameless thug Frawley who mugged a vulnerable pensioner as she walked home using her zimmer frame after collecting her pension has been locked up.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery on July 21.

Frawley, of Princes Road, Ellesmere Port, attacked the 68-year-old woman from behind, snatching her handbag and causing her to fall to the ground.

After stealing the victim’s bag, which contained her pension, Frawley simply cycled away and left her in agony on the pavement.

Gregory Dean

Dean swallowed 14 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine to avoid police officers catching him.

The 43-year-old from Queen's Place in Chester was jailed for three years and 10 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Despite officers maintaining control of him and shouting for him to spit out the drugs he had swallowed, he refused.

Richard Hewitt

(Image: Northumbria Police/PA Wire)

Perverted Hewitt sent sexual messages to a 12-year-old girl online, but it was actually a police officer.

The 40-year-old was talking to children as young as nine through Skype and chat rooms trying to get them to send him explicit photos of themselves.

Days later he was snared by vigilante group Dark Justice after travelling to Newcastle to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Hewitt is already serving a two-year prison sentence at HMP Northumberland for that offence.

After admitting five further charges, he had another three years and four months added to his term at Chester Crown Court on July 28.

Tony Skillicorn

(Image: Handout)

Ellesmere Port drug dealer Skillicorn was locked up for 68 months at Chester Crown Court on July 4.

The 45-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs which related to cocaine and heroin.