A drug dealer already locked up for his criminal exploits has just had £35,000 in 'ill-gotten gains' confiscated from his savings accounts by the courts.

Daniel Taylor, 32, was arrested in February when police raided his address at Earls Gardens in Ellesmere Port on a drugs warrant.

Officers recovered a quantity of expensive hydroponics equipment, including lighting and tents, which were used for the production of cannabis, as well as £3,723 in cash, which was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Taylor was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison back in April and ordered to pay £140.

But the case did not stop there. Following the sentencing, officers undertook a detailed investigation into Taylor’s finances and discovered that he had benefited from a large quantity of cash for which he had no legitimate form of earnings. It was determined that Taylor had accrued the money as a result of his criminal lifestyle.

Taylor reappeared at Chester Crown Court last Friday (October 6), when Judge Thompson confiscated £35,000 from his savings accounts.

Detective Inspector Chris Williams said: “The outcome of this case sends a strong message to drug dealers that they not only run the risk of losing their liberty, but also their ill-gotten gains.

“Information from the public is vital, and I urge anyone with any information about suspected drug related activity in their local community to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimstoppers, on 0800 555 111.