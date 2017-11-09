Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar who sneaked into a woman’s house in Chester and stole her mobile phone while she slept has been sentenced to two-and-a half years in prison.



Lewis Price, 23 pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud at Chester Crown Court on Monday (November 6).



The court heard how on Saturday, October 7, Price entered the home of a 26-year-old woman on Water Tower View and stole her mobile from her hand while she was asleep.



A couple of hours later the victim contacted police after noticing her phone and handbag were missing, and after the ‘find my iPhone’ facility was activated on the victim’s device, and following information from the public, Price, of Newton-le-Willows, was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested on Sunday, October 8.

Detective Constable Lee Williams, of Chester CID, said: “Price is a brazen thief and had no thought for how this could have impacted on the victim. To sneak into somebody’s home and steal from the victim’s hand while they slept is a shocking crime.



“People should feel safe in their homes and knowing someone has been in while people are present can have a profound effect.



“This was a great result for the victim who was left shaken. I hope Price realises the effect of his actions.”