A jack-knifed lorry has now been removed from the M56 eastbound near Chester at junction 15.

The accident was reported about 8.20am this morning (January 30) following an earlier incident on the same stretch of carriageway which closed a lane.

Travel website Inrix says all lanes are now open again. The HGV has been removed and recovery work completed at the scene which is close to the intersection with the M53.

Lane one of three had been closed until about 10.30am.

Traffic was earlier said to be slow in the area heading east following the two incidents.

BBC Travel said the original hold-up, reported about 7.45am, had caused 'severe' disruption due to one lane being closed Manchester-bound, between J15 M53 and J14 A5117 ( Hapsford ). The cause was not given.

Traffic is now said to be 'coping well'.