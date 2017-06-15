Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rescue team saved a horse who had fallen in a ditch after having a fit.

Firefighters were praised for their ‘brilliant’ response after Jack got into trouble on Tuesday (June 13).

Crews were at the scene in Heath Lane in Willaston for two and a half hours.

A vet was also there to help with the careful rescue.

Jack’s owner Rose Thompson said: “I can’t believe they got Jack out of the ditch. They were brilliant with him.

“Jack is OK. We think he had a fit caused by an infection but the vet has given him antibiotics and he seems much better.

“I can’t thank the fire crews enough.”

Two fire engines and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Knutsford-based animal rescue unit were called out to help Jack.