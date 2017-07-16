Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre near Tarporley will appear on ITV’s Amazing Animal Births next week.

The show showcases the births of all kinds of wonderful animals and will feature the arrival of the young shire horse colt Cotebrook Sgurr Alasdair.

Sgurr Alasdair was sired by the late great Stallion Moorfield Edward who fathered more than 800 offspring and was one of the few Super Premium Stallions in the world. He passed away last year at the grand old age of 24.

Breeder and owner of Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre Alistair King was present for what proved a difficult birth for his favorite broodmare, Cotebrook Loch Carron.

Lucy Cooke, presenter of Amazing Animal Births, along with the team from production company ITV Shiver came to the centre in the spring of 2015 filming for several weeks in anticipation of the birth of Carron’s foal.

Shire Horses are animals of flight and therefore it is very common for them to give birth in the middle of the night when things are quiet and calm.

So the camera team stayed next door in the Alvanley Arms waiting for Alistair’s call to be able to film the birth in progress.

Lucy returned to the centre a few months later to film an update on Sgurr Alasdair’s progress.

The episode will air at 8pm on Monday (July 17).

Visitors can get up close to all the horses, including Alasdair and mum Carron, at the centre based just outside Tarporley.

The shire stud farm incorporates 50 acres of beautiful country park where visitors can enjoy an abundance of wildlife – from badgers and owls to Scottish wildcats, otters and red deer. All animals at the centre are available for adoption, with around 500 visitors now supporting the scheme.

For more information click here .