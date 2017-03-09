Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's pretty, historic Rows are one of the city's proudest landmarks – but it seems someone has disastrously mistaken one for a bathroom.

Cops stumbled across the offending faeces as they patrolled Eastgate Row on Sunday (March 4).

And even worse, the mystery defecator is still at large so Cheshire police now has a real 'poodunnit' on their hands.

In a post on Chester Local Policing Unit's Facebook page, an officer wrote: "Unfortunately, I didn't find the person responsible for defecating on Eastgate Row."

A force spokeswoman said that arrangements were made to clean the area.

Chester historic rows get a sparkling spring clean

The bizarre act of vandalism came just two days after kind-hearted volunteers rolled their sleeves up to give the Rows a spring clean.

Anyone who has information which could help flush out the culprit is encouraged to get in touch with police.



"We would encourage anyone with information on this incident or who witnesses future incidents to report them to Cheshire police at the time by calling 101 or Cheshire West and Chester Council services," the spokeswoman added.