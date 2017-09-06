Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Disney Store will close its doors this month – after almost 25 years of trading in the city centre.

We reported last week that the Foregate Street store could close after it was listed to let on retail property website Barker Proudlove for a sum of £28,000 a year.

But despite numerous attempts, neither staff or Disney would comment to confirm or deny this.

But there are now signs up in the store confirming the store's closure on Wednesday, September 20.

The sign thanks customers for 'being our guest' and highlighted the nearest available Disney Store in Liverpool One.

Staff said they were not allowed to comment on anything relating to the closure of the store.