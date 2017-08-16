Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's 40 years to the day since Elvis Presley was found dead on the toilet of his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the weeks before his untimely death, he had been using prescription drugs heavily and and gorging on junk food so much his colon ballooned to breaking point, causing heart failure.

Even so, his death shocked the world and a staggering 80,000 fans gathered at Graceland to see his open casket.

Over the past 40 years there have been countless conspiracy theories that Elvis faked his own death to live an anonymous life, and stories have circulated about mafia connections, and a black helicopter that landed in Graceland a few hours before his body was found.

One fan theory even suggests he made a cameo as as an extra in an airport scene of the 1990 film Home Alone.

But despite the rumours, his grave in Memphis continues to draw in half a million visitors each year.

However, although fans have always been able to walk past the grave without paying a penny during a candlight vigil, this year they're being charged $28.75 for the privilege, something which has caused much controversy.

Visitors attending the vigil that began on Tuesday night had to have an Elvis Week Property Pass wristband to walk up the long driveway and past the graves where Presley and relatives are buried, our sister paper The Coventry Telegraph reports .

The wristband also allows access to a new $45 million entertainment complex at Graceland.

Thousands of mourners holding white candles burning a yellow-orange flame made a silent walk through the graves on Tuesday night and before the procession began, Priscilla Presley, Elvis's former wife, and Lisa Marie Presley, their daughter, thanked the crowd for their love and dedication.

The charge has surprised fans who did not know about the it when they made plans to come to Graceland this week and some reacted with angry messages on social media, saying they will not attend another vigil.