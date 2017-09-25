Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Irish soul/pop singer Sion Hill will be paying St David’s High School in Saltney a visit as part of a nationwide anti-bullying campaign on Monday, October 2.

Sion will be performing to thousands of young people over the next few weeks before sitting down to open up about his personal experiences with cyberbullying and discrimination.

Sionm who will perform his new song Beaches, said: “With the evolution of social media, our attention spans have become shorter than ever.

“Rarely do we do anything without needing to film or document it on our smartphones.

“Beaches is a call for a revolution of the self; to step away from the online world for a moment and think about what is really important - concentrate on real relationships and read something that’s longer than a page long article on college times.”

Beaches is taken from his latest album Elephant, which is now available to buy and stream on all platforms.