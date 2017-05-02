Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ‘invaluable’ teaching assistant has been celebrated for 25 years of special service at a Frodsham school.

Sylvia Clayton first started at Frodsham CE Primary School in 1992 but is still going strong a quarter of a century later.

To mark the occasion, a special surprise assembly and presentation were organised in her honour.

Mrs Clayton was presented with flowers, gifts and a special cake from staff, governors and of course the pupils.

The school said the majority of Mrs Clayton’s time had been as an ‘invaluable’ member of staff working with Reception groups.

She is now teaching children of parents who had also been through at Frodsham CE in her time.

Her family were invited in to join in the assembly on April 21.

An overwhelmed Mrs Clayton described it as a ‘wonderful surprise’. She added: “I am really touched by all the things the children and everyone have said to me today.”

