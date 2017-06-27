Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Blacon-based Flamenco group and students from the University of Chester are set to perform at the 70th anniversary of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, as part of the festival’s prestigious Inclusion Project.

The Flamenco Community Inclusion Project at SCOPE in Chester – a group of adults with disabilities who study and dance Flamenco – will perform on the stage of the Royal International Pavilion on Wednesday, July 5.

The project, which is sponsored by the ScottishPower Foundation, comprises a diverse mix of groups who would not usually have the opportunity to perform at an event such as the International Eisteddfod.

The SCOPE Flamenco Group and dance and performing arts students from Chester University, will join the KIM Choir from Holywell, WISP Dance Club from Mold and Amigos y Gymuned from Wrexham, to perform a specially commissioned piece, Making Waves.

Making Waves focuses on the free flowing emotion of the sea and how it can connect people of diverse backgrounds.

It was written by poet Aled Lewis Evans with the input of members from all four groups.

All of the groups involved have overcome different challenges to be part of the project, such as learning to sing in a choir for the first time, singing in a second language and some members have a range of physical disabilities, special educational needs and mental health issues.

Flamenco teacher at the SCOPE Group Christine Stockton said: “It is a real privilege to have the chance to perform at the Llangollen Eisteddfod.

“We have loved contributing to the creation of Making Waves and rehearsing alongside other talented performers. We now just can’t wait to take to the stage.”

Music director of the Llangollen Eisteddfod, Eilir Owen Griffiths, added: “Promoting opportunities for all and reducing inequality of opportunities is core to the ethos of the International Eisteddfod, as well as being something I’m incredibly passionate about. That is why the Inclusion Project is so close to my heart.

“Thanks to the ScottishPower Foundation’s continued support and funding the Inclusion Project has been able to continue its good work and enable people from all walks of life to perform of the Eisteddfod stage.

“Each year we work with passionate, hardworking and talented people and judging from the recent rehearsal, which was the first time the groups all came together; this year is no exception to that rule.”

Making Waves was composed by Owain Llwyd and the performance has been choreographed by Angharad Harrop, with Leslie Churchill Ward as artistic coordinator.