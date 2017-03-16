Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British DJ, record producer, re-mixer and radio presenter Anton Powers will be spinning tracks in Chester this April.

In 2015 Powers co-produced UK number one dance record Alone No More with Philip George, which has now racked up more than 21 million views on YouTube.

Originally from Liverpool he began his career in 2000 on Juice FM, before moving onto Radio City 96.7 in 2011 and Capital FM in 2015.

He has performed at events such as Creamfields, Tomorrowland in Belgium, Amnesia in Ibiza, Ruby Skye in San Francisco and Zero Gravity in Dubai.

The Liverpool Echo named Powers ‘Liverpool DJ of the Year’ in 2009, 2010 and 2012, and in 2013 he received the accolade from Liverpool City Council.

The Power House album party will take place on Friday, April 14, at Rosie’s nightclub on Northgate Street.

It will feature t-shirt and album giveaways and half price drinks before 11pm.