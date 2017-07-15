Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some people might say that Kelly Gordon is a glutton for punishment.

Doing one gruelling event for charity is tough enough but tackling another challenge on the back of it, on the same day, is going more than that extra mile.

Kelly, 40, from Frodsham, owns Blackstock Fish & Chips in Northgate Street, Chester with her husband Gareth.

She explained: “There are two fantastic local events being held on Sunday, July 16 and I was torn between them.

“Do I do the Deva Divas sprint triathlon based at the River Dee in Chester or the Commando Trail 10k in Delamere?

“And then I thought, do both!”

Kelly worked out she could make it even more challenging by cycling the 23k between the two venues which will make it in total 750m of open water swimming, 48km of riding and 15km of running with a few walls to climb over, tunnels to scrabble through, water to wade through and logs to carry.

The aim is to complete the entire challenge in under five hours. Gareth and their six year old son Benjamin will provide the team support on the day.

Kelly admits that the biggest challenge has been to fit her training around working full time as a freelance sports consultant and being a wife and mum.

She said: “I couldn’t have done it all without all the support from my boys.

“The reason for setting myself this challenge is to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“My wonderful, loving and caring mum passed away when I was eight-years-old after battling MND and I have since lived my life to make her proud. Raising money for MND Association is my way of remembering her.

“There is no current cure for MND. All money raised will be used to help fund and promote research into new treatments and finding a cure for MND so that one day many families will not have to go through what we have been through.

“My target is to raise £1,000 and with £650 already donated it’s time for the big push.”

Kelly would like to say a big thank you to Sally, the Deva Diva race director, and Claire, the Commando race director, for their support with the logistics.

If you would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tricommando .