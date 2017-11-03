The video will start in 8 Cancel

The inquest has been formally opened into the death of a successful businessman who was killed when his aircraft crashed at Caernarfon Airport.

Sixty-two-year-old John Edwin Backhouse, from Antrobus, died after his twin-engined Piper PA31 Navajo aircraft crashed on September 6.

North Wales assistant coroner Nicola Jones told a hearing at Caernarfon the 62-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene and his body was formally identified by dental records.

She said a postmortem examination was carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers, our sister site The Daily Post reports.

“His finding of a cause of death is being withheld, as this is still only provisional.

“This incident is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Branch and their inquiries are still ongoing.

“This inquest will be listed for hearing on the conclusion of their investigation,” she said.

No members of Mr Backhouse’s family were present at the brief, four minute hearing.

Mr Backhouse had his own private airfield, and it is believed the nine-seater light aircraft took off from the grass airfield close to the M56 motorway at about 5.30pm on September 6 possibly on route to Ireland, but made an unscheduled attempt to land at Dinas Dinlle at around 6.20pm.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane approach the runway at the airport at speed before they saw a “massive fireball”.

Floral tributes were laid at the airport in memory of the Bootle-born pilot during the next few days.

(Image: Daily Post Wales)

He had forged a successful business career as a director of numerous property, aviation and finance firms.

Mr Backhouse had also served as a Liverpool city councillor before losing his seat in 1996. He also stood for the party in several general elections around the North West and Midlands.

He was also patron of a Liverpool charity, Kids In Need and Distress (KIND).

Its founder Stephen Yip told how Mr Backhouse had been instrumental in raising funding for the organisation, using his aviation skills to ferry potential donors up to one of its sites in Scotland.