An inquest has been opened into the tragic death of a teenager who fell from the top of a city centre car park.

Sixteen-year-old Tom Hollman, from Malpas , lost his fight for life at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool on Saturday, September 9, after suffering head injuries.

He had been airlifted there by air ambulance following his fall from the NCP car park in Pepper Street, Chester , on Monday, September 4.

Cheshire Coroner’s office confirmed an inquest was opened and adjourned into Tom’s death on Friday, September 15. The full hearing will take place at a later date.

Described as a student by occupation, the deceased’s full name was Thomas Daniel James Hollman. No provisional cause of death has been given at this stage.

Tom’s mum Sharon is too heartbroken to comment but has given permission for The Chronicle to share details of a JustGiving page set up by a family friend called Michelle to raise £3,500 towards funeral costs.

The appeal has almost reached the half way mark with £1,737 donated so far.

Michelle wrote: “Weʼre raising £3,500 to help towards giving Tom Hollman a farewell that honours the handsome, clever and loving son, grandson, brother and friend he was to so many.”

She added: “He died in his mum Sharon’s arms on Saturday 9th September, leaving his family completely shocked, numb and bereft.”

In a recent post, Michelle added: “On a personal note, can I just thank the 117 of you that have donated so far. In this absolutely heartbreaking time, it is warming to know that there are people out there in our often unpleasant world that are offering support and comfort to the family, not just in a monetary sense, but in the words of comfort in the messages received.

“I can only thank you from the bottom of my heart and from the hearts of the family Tom left behind. Any funds left over will be donated to the amazing ITU staff at Aintree Hospital, who cared for Tom.”

■ To find out more about how to contribute to the JustGiving appeal click here .