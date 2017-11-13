Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deeside politician Carl Sargeant's provisional cause of death is hanging, an inquest heard today (Monday, November 13).

Mr Sargeant, a married father-of-two, who had been Alyn and Deeside's Assembly Member since 2003 was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay on Tuesday (November 7), four days after losing his job in the Welsh Government cabinet.

The 49-year-old had been facing allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' towards women.

Today's hearing in Ruthin in front of North Wales coroner John Gittins, heard that Mr Sargeant was discovered by his wife Bernadette, reports our sister paper The Daily Post

He had left his wife a note telling her not to enter the utility room but to call the police.

Mr Gittins said: "Nonetheless she did go in and found her husband on the floor after an apparent act of self-harm."

Efforts to resuscitate him continued by Mrs Sargeant and family members along with paramedics until life was pronounced extinct.

The coroner added he would carefully examine 'the steps taken by the assembly to have regard to Mr Sargeant's mental welfare prior to his death'.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said that a senior QC will lead an independent inquiry into the decisions taken before Carl Sargeant's death.

The leading barrister will scrutinise the decisions made by First Minister Carwyn Jones in the days before Mr Sargeant is believed to have taken his own life.

Carl Sargeant’s family want the inquiry to 'determine the reasons for the serious failings in following the correct procedures practices and protocols and the reasons for the complete abdication of responsibility and duty of care that was owed to Carl'.