Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 'most violent prisoner in Britain' has been refused parole again, despite getting married last week.

A parole board has not recommended 64-year-old Charles Bronson for release or for a move to an open prison, it was announced today (November 22).

The jailbird, who grew up in Ellesmere Port, will have to wait two years for his case to be reviewed again.

It will no doubt come as a blow to Bronson and his new wife Paula Williamson, whom he wed at Wakefield prison on November 14.

The Mirror reports that Paula had recently admitted 'he's not going to be released any time soon' but the 37-year-old had claimed the parole hearing earlier this month had been positive.

Bronson - who was born Michael Peterson but is now called Charles Salvador after changing his name by deed poll in tribute to artist Salvador Dali - is serving a life sentence in Wakefield prison for robbery and kidnap.

He has earned public notoriety with a history of violence inside and outside jail.

A Parole Board spokesman said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has not directed the release of Charles Salvador.

"Under current legislation, Mr Salvador will be eligible for a further review within two years. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ)."

No recommendation has been made to move Bronson to an open prison, meaning that any move will be a matter for the MOJ.

Speaking to the Talk Radio station, Williamson spoke of her pride of marrying Bronson, who she described as a "very kind compassionate soul".

"Charlie has admitted his wrongdoings and he's served his time for every single offence that he's committed, and well over that time, and it's time now for him to move forward. He's an OAP," she said.

"I'm under no illusion. He's not going to be released any time soon. I know that and Charlie knows that, but he deserves the chance, like any other prisoner does, to progress."

Williamson has launched an online petition to "give him a chance to prove he is no longer 'Britain's most dangerous inmate"', which has so far attracted more than 19,000 signatures.