How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fund-raising birthday party for a well known Chester Twitter account with an unprintable name raised more than £1,600 for the Samaritans.

The bash was organised by anonymous blogger ‘Tony Chester’ with a variety of local acts who performed for free at Alexander’s music venue in Rufus Court on Easter Sunday.

Many familiar faces were present at the packed event including Chester Labour MP Chris Matheson and also former Tory council leader Mike Jones.

Mr Chester, who lives in Upton and works in the city centre, gave a speech delivered by town crier David Mitchell in commemoration of four years of tweeting and more than 21,000 followers.

He said: “When my friend set the Twitter account up, no one expected to go from tweeting photos of abandoned shoes or graffiti tags, to rowing with the leader of the council, to interviewing politicians, or meeting Terry Wogan or watching Heather Mills hand out chicken style nuggets accompanied by a man in an owl costume.”

He added: “I’m grateful for being given this platform to accidentally shape what’s hopefully been a positive force for change. And none of it would have been possible without the support of everyone here tonight, friends, family and kind strangers, all inviting me into their communities and their spheres of influence.”

Compere Gavin Matthews of Dee 106.3 said: “So pleased to be asked to be involved in an event where so many people came together to play and perform and give their time freely.”

Jamie Northrop, owner of Alexander’s, commented: “Alexander’s soon packed out and filled to capacity and everyone was in great spirits, enjoying the wonderful entertainment and donating very generously for a great cause.“

Acts that performed were Busking Lady, Alice Byrne, The Daymons, This is Vil, The Lovelies, Fiction Lies, Dad Rock, Dai Banjo and magician John Holt.

The Samaritans, who benefited to the tune of £1,638, offers confidential emotional support for people who are experiencing feelings of distress, despair or suicidal thoughts.

Jane Howarth, director of Chester & District Samaritans, said: “We are overwhelmed by the amount raised and all those who helped to make the night a success. As a local charity we have to raise every penny needed to keep our branch open so are thankful that Tony chose us as his charity.

"It has been great too that so many people have been talking about the charity and learning about the service we offer to those who need to talk.”

Anyone who needs to talk to Samaritans anonymously can get in touch by phoning: 01244 377999 (local call charges apply) or the national helpline 116 123 (free).