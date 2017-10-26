Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new survey has named a centuries old site in Chester as the UK's sixth spookiest place to visit for free.

Less than a week before Halloween, frugal gurus at PromotionalCodes.org.uk have searched the country to find the best spine-tingling locations - and Chester's infamous Battle of Rowton Moor is in the top 10.

One of the last major battles of the English Civil War, the Battle of Rowton Moor, which took place on September 24, 1645, was one of the sites that suffered the worst death tolls during the war.

And in the centuries that have passed since many English soldiers brutally met their deaths, a number of odd occurrences are said to have happened at the site.

There have been several reported sightings of ghosts on horseback on or around September 24 each year and you can also sometimes hear faint sounds of music, which are thought to be the ghost of William Lawes, King Charles' court musician and friend, who was shot down by a parliamentarian.

The full list of the 10 most haunted spots in the UK are:

Borley Rectory, Essex

Pendle Hill, Lancashire

Pluckley Village, Kent

Epping Forest, Essex

Hawkins Hall Lane, Hertfordshire

Rowton Moor, Chester

Blue Bell Hill, Kent

Edge Hill, Warwickshire

Bradley Woods, Lincolnshire

Culloden Moor, Inverness