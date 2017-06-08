Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoole will host its very own beer festival this summer.

The inaugural community celebration of ales will be held at Hoole Community Centre from August 4 to 6.

Local independent business Chester Beer & Wine is behind the festival, which will feature a purpose-built bar hosting 30 cask ales and 10 kegs as well as a range of ciders.

All beers will be on hand pull with chiller spikes to keep the beer at perfect pub quality.

A speciality gin bar which will also serve prosecco and wine will cater for non-beer drinkers.

Chester Beer and Wine owner Samantha Jackson said: “We ran a portfolio wine tasting at the Doubletree by Hilton for the shop’s 10 year anniversary, which has now become a really successful annual event.

“Now the shop is 12-years-old we really wanted to celebrate the beer side of the business, and the superb job which Dave Calver, our resident ‘Beer Guru’ does.

“A local beer festival seemed ideal.

"We have around 400 beers on sale in the shop, with an amazingly loyal customer base, so it was an ideal opportunity to embrace that.”

The latest addition to the Chester Beer & Wine team, Sue Mason, will be delivering the event, and certainly has the experience behind her.

She said: “As the chair of Notting Hoole, our local action group, I have headed up the team which has organised the last three Hoole Street Festivals, the Hoole Community BBQs, the Hoole Christmas Lights Switch On, and also won in our category of the GB High Street Awards for the last two years.

“Sam has been on the Notting Hoole team for the last two years, and last year she employed me to bring all those organising skills to her business.

"We’re really excited to be able to bring the beer festival to Hoole Community Centre.

“It’s a fantastic resource for the community, and is a cause we have regularly fundraised for.

Support

“We have the whole beer community behind us for this event. We’ve had tremendous support from the local CAMRA groups, all the organisers of the Chester Charity Beer Festival, plus all our fantastic customers.

"We are also tremendously grateful to Illingworth Seddon Chartered Financial Planners, Ellis & Co Financial Advisers and Aaron and Partners Solicitors who are our headline sponsors for the event.

"We are looking forward to welcoming all our supporters, customers and sponsors to the event in August!”

For information about ticket purchases and sponsorship package opportunities, contact sue@chesterbeerandwine.co.uk or message @chesterbeerwine on Facebook or Twitter.