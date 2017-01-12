Chester captured from the air in stunning picture gallery

Take a minute to enjoy these brilliant photos of Chester from above.

Our beautiful city and its landmarks have been captured from up in the skies.

Photographer Jason Roberts, from our sister paper the Liverpool Echo, snapped the images on a helicopter tour of Chester and Merseyside.

He has taken spectacular shots of the cathedral, racecourse and the amphitheatre looking resplendent.

You can spot Grosvenor Park and The Groves as well as the Old Dee Bridge and Suspension Bridge crossing the River Dee as it meanders through the city. We think we can spot some rowing boats testing the water.

An aerial view of Cheshire Oaks, complete with a very busy looking car park, can also be found in the gallery at the top of this story.

Enjoy.