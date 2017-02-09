Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester seems to be the backdrop for an ' I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here ' reunion after Carol Vorderman met up with her old camp mate Sam Quek at a city centre bar.

Carol and Sam, who became pals after starring on the ITV hit show, dined with a group of mainly women at Artichoke run by our own cheeky chappies – not Ant and Dec – but chef Rob Lamont and front-of-house funnyman Neville Sidebottom.

However, unlike on the show there were no Bush Tucker trials, no pig’s anus to chew on and no white water rafting on the Shropshire Union Canal outside the front door.

TV brain-box Carol has been staying in the city with her cousin Kate Spall, from Boughton, with the pair pictured the previous night in Harker’s. Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player Sam, from Wirral, decided to join the party for their second night out on the town.

Pity the poor waitress under the pressure of having to add up the bill correctly at the end of the meal under the gaze of maths genius Carol. But the group clearly enjoyed themselves.

Carol said on Twitter about her pal Sam: “With my beautiful Jungle girl @SamanthaQuek...#Chester x I’ve missed her...”

And former Chester Hockey Club player Sam, who attended Birkenhead High School and sixth form at Calday Grange Grammar School, tweeted a short video of herself and Vorders raising a glass with the words: “You can’t beat a casual mid week dinner with @carolvorders especially when she’s up my end of the woods.”

Party host Kate Spall later thanked the team at Artichoke on social media for ‘a wonderful evening’ and posted a photo of the ladies back at her place, captioned: “My kitchen overflowing with #girlpower The Spice Girls.”