Police arrested two suspected illegal immigrants from Albania – including a teenager – who were a long way from home when discovered in the quintessentially Cheshire village of Tarporley.

Officers responded to a phone call from a member of the public concerning ‘suspicious activity’ at a bus stop in High Street about 12.30pm on Saturday (March 18).

Cheshire Police tweeted the next day: “#CheshireCrimeCar located and arrested two illegal immigrants in Tarporley following a phone call concerned about two males loitering in the area.”

Police spokesman Jonathan Evans said: “A 16-year-old and 21-year-old, both male, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. The 16-year-old was taken into the care of the local authority. The 21-year-old remains in custody.”

The Home Office confirmed Immigration Enforcement was contacted by Cheshire Police on Sunday after police officers arrested two people on suspicion of immigration offences in Tarporley.

Spokeswoman Catherine Ellis said: “A man from Albania is currently in police custody. His case will be progressed according to the immigration rules. A claimed minor, also from Albania, has been passed into the care of social services to be age-assessed.”



She added: “Where someone has no right to remain in the UK, we will take action to remove them.”

Immigration Enforcement is an operational directorate within the Home Office responsible for enforcing immigration law.