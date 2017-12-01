Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young mum who fell pregnant at 14 has told of the abuse she received – and vowed she won't stop until she's become successful.

Kaiya Acton, now 16, never considered terminating her pregnancy and is now a proud mum of baby Dean.

And she has big plans for her little family.

In an interview with MirrorOnline , she revealed she initially didn’t suspect she was pregnant because she was on birth control and already didn’t have regular periods.

But when she began suffer with morning sickness the realisation that she was pregnant hit and the nervous teen had to inform her mum and dad.

She said: “I shared my news with my mum straight away knowing she would give me her best advice.

“However, when it came to my dad, I held back, I didn’t want to disappoint him.

“My parents’ reaction wasn’t very good at first. However, that was my expectation as I was very young.

“But after time they came around and were very supportive, especially my dad who thinks the world of Dean.”

However others were not as supportive and Kaiya recalls experiencing verbal abuse on a bus home from school - after her growing bump caught people’s attention.

Having also told Dean’s father, with whom she is no longer in a relationship, the initial hurdle was out of the way.

Sadly other people were not quite as understanding.

Kaiya, from Liverpool, said: “As you can imagine a school girl with a baby bump is going to attract some wanted and unwanted attention.

“When I first started to show I didn’t know what to expect, I experienced verbal abuse, looks to kill, the absolute lot!

“Eventually I became immune to the verbal side of people’s opinions by simply a thought in my mind that I over thought after every snarl, giggle, and that was, at the end of all the criticism it was me who was going to have a gorgeous little baby in my arms.”

At 20-weeks pregnant Kaiya recalls one particularly upsetting incident, when she was goaded by a group of men on the bus home from school.

She said: “I was still attending school and one time I was on the bus on the way home and the bus was very busy.

“There were around three men sat at the top of the bus shouting verbal abuse at me.

“But if anything it made me more determined to prove everybody wrong.”

Kaiya gave birth to her son, who weighed 4lb 5oz, naturally, on March 26, 2016, after going into labour seven weeks early.

And just six months later returned to school to begin the hard journey of juggling her studies for her GCSE’s with being a new mum.

She added: “It was hard -early mornings and late nights.

“I had a six month old baby and was trying to revise but I knew I had to do it to give Dean a better future.

“What worked best for me was my routine, I’ve always stuck by the same routine to this day.

“I remember just being so drained all the time, but once you get your results and know you are actually getting somewhere in life, the feeling is amazing!

“I wanted to be the young mum who carried on with education, got a part time job and had my own house, a roof over my son’s head.”

“I didn’t want to be the ‘average’ young mum that everyone thinks we are - lazy, jobless and a young girl with no future.”

And that is the message, Kaiya - who dreams of being a TV presenter, like her idol Holly Willoughby, wants to give other young mums - that you can succeed.

She said: “I do think the stereotype of young mums is very unfair, people don’t know the struggles and strains all mums go through.

“I don’t think it’s fair that some people automatically put a label on us as bad mums because of our age - no matter our age, we are capable of just as much love towards a child and the right care depending on your situation.

“My three pieces of advice to young mothers would be don’t listen to the haters - just let them make you stronger in yourself and more determined to prove them wrong.

“Don’t give up on yourself, it’s a bumpy road but if you bring a child into the world you need to do your best to give that child a better future.

“My last bit of advice is take people’s help, it is hard work being a mum, never mind a young mum, don’t be too proud to accept help, you need to think of your sanity to make sure you’re in the best state of mind to care for a child.

“That’s why I push young mums to stay in education.

“I’m just trying to push myself to be successful and I won’t stop until I am.”