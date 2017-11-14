Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Home to the world’s largest ice cream shop, The Ice Cream Farm near Chester will be taking part in an incredible Ice Scream Bath Marathon to raise funds for BBC Children in Need.

Thirty members of The Ice Cream Farm team – including director Jonathan Fell and senior management – will be braving the cold and taking it in turns to sit in a bath full to the brim with ice cream mix on Friday (November 17).

The Ice Scream Bath Marathon will take place from the minute The Ice Cream Farm opens at 10am until they close at 5.30pm.

Now in its 37th year, BBC Children in Need supports more than 2,400 projects in communities across the UK that are helping change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.

To date they have raised over £909million and The Ice Cream Farm is hoping to add to this total.

Director of The Ice Cream Farm Jonathan Fell said: “We love getting involved and doing our bit for charity, whether it’s supporting local initiatives such as the Chester SHARE Shop and West Cheshire Food Bank or national organisations like BBC Children in Need.

“We had a team meeting about how we could support the much-loved charity this year and what better way to do it than sitting in a bath full of what we’re known for, ice cream?!”

Visitors to The Ice Cream Farm, staff and those who have sponsored the team will also have the opportunity to sprinkle ice cream toppings from over team members in the bath for an extra donation.

From hundreds and thousands to chocolate coated honeycomb and mini beans, every sprinkle counts.

To sponsor The Ice Cream Farm’s Ice Scream Bath Marathon visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theicecreamfarm.