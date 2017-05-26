Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Permanent traffic lights are to be installed at Golden Nook Canal Bridge at Long Lane in Huxley.

To allow the works to be carried out, Long Lane will be closed at the bridge from Monday, June 5 for approximately five weeks.

The council’s director of place operations, Maria Byrne, said: “Cheshire West and Chester Council has been working with the Canal and River Trust to improve vehicle safety at the bridge and the improvement works will also repair the damaged bridge parapet.”

The signed diversion route will be via Quarry Lane, the A41, Chester Road, Gatesheath Lane and Red Lane.

The traffic light installation work will cost in the order of £100,000 and is jointly funded between Cheshire West and Chester Council and the Canal and River Trust, who own the bridge.

Sally Boddy, regional engineer with the Canal and River Trust, added: “This historic canal bridge is regularly damaged by vehicle strikes due to the amount of two-way traffic travelling over it.

“We are delighted the new traffic light system will reduce traffic flow to one direction at a time. This should greatly reduce the risk of accidents and improve public safety.”