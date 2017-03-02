Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a stalker who bombarded a young Greggs worker with 50 letters, after the former Chester CCTV operator failed to show at court yesterday (March 1).

David Challinor was due to be sentenced at Wrexham magistrates court after subjecting 21-year-old Chloe Davies to an 18 month nightmare, but didn’t attend.

Police are now looking to arrest Challinor, 47, of Saxon Road, Gwersyllt, after District Judge Gwyn Jones issued a warrant without bail for him.

The court had heard Ms Davies’ ordeal started in August 2015 when he struck up a conversation with her at an animal rescue centre charity shop in Wrexham.

He would regularly send her unwanted gifts at the Greggs shop she worked at in the town, sometimes turning up there, despite attempts by both the manager of the store and Miss Davies’ boyfriend to deter him.

Some of the items and letters he sent to her included disturbing sexual content, and when Miss Davies confronted him and demanded he stop, Challinor then restarted a bizarre harassment campaign against a former Cheshire police officer.

Harassing police officer

He had previously been harassing officer Stuart Needham, having been banned from going to Blacon police station in 2011 after threatening to kill him.

Challinor, a former Chester CCTV operator, again started sending abusive messages about officer Needham to Cheshire Constabulary, Chester West and Cheshire Council (CWaC) and to a karate school which he was a member of.

When officers arrested Challinor at his home, they found the house covered in posters of officer Needham with offensive messages scrawled across them.

Last month he pleaded guilty to five charges at the magistrates court.

They were harassing Ms Davies between August 2015 to January 12, 2017, by sending her more than 50 letters; sending offensive electronic messages to Cheshire Police and CWaC about Mr Needham on January 1 this year; and another offensive message to the CSKA Karate website on November 24 last year.

He had also pleaded guilty to harassing Ms Davies between January 30 and February 10 this year by sending her three letters and turning up at Greggs where she was working; and stealing three sandwiches and a drink worth £10.80 from the food shop on February 10.

During an outburst in the court Challinor had said: “I apologise to Miss Davies. I am totally ashamed.”

Judge Jones requested a pre-sentence report during that hearing and had bailed Challinor with conditions to appear before the court yesterday.