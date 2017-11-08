Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a man was threatened with a knife and robbed of cash outside a shop in Helsby .

The 56-year-old victim had just left the One Stop Shop on Chester Road at around 5.45pm on Monday (November 6) and was heading towards the Post Office when he was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man threatened the victim with a knife and demanded that he handed over his wallet and when the victim gave the man all his money, the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Frodsham.



The suspect is described as a white man, 25-30-years-old, approximately 5ft 11 inches tall and of slim build. He was also described as wearing glasses.

Last night's incident comes less than two months after a man was subjec ted to a terrifying attempted armed robbery in the same area.

In that incident, the victim was walking along Chester Road when he was approached by two men who asked him the time. Seven other men then appeared, demanding the victim's phone and one produced a knife before he managed to run off and seek help.



Detective Constable Kevin Green said: “Helsby is a small, tight-knit community and understand that an incident of this nature may cause some concern. I would like to reassure residents that we treat all incidents of this type extremely seriously and we are doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.



“Investigations in relation to the incident are currently ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including speaking to local residents and analysing CCTV footage; we also have increased patrols in the local area," he added.



“I would ask anyone with any information, which could assist us with our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 709 of 6/11/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 .”