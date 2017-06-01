Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Essar Stanlow staff at the refinery plant in Ellesmere Port are being balloted for industrial action in a row over pensions.

Unite, the country’s largest union, started balloting over 350 of its members in the collective bargaining groups, who are also members of the Essar final salary pension scheme on Tuesday (May 30), in a consultative ballot for industrial action.

The ballot will close on Friday 9 June and depending on the outcome, Unite will proceed to a full industrial action ballot immediately.

Unite members unanimously gave the go-ahead for the consultative ballot at two meetings held on Monday May 22.

The dispute is about the company’s decision to increase members’ contributions to the final salary pension scheme following a pension consultation exercise.

Unite convenor Paul Robinson said: “Our members have made it clear that the proposals put forward by Stanlow to increase the pension contribution rate for workers are unacceptable.

“Stanlow has been extremely profitable for the past few years posting a profit after tax of £168 million in 2016. The company can easily afford the increase in pension costs.

“During the pension consultation a senior finance manager admitted the increase being passed onto the employees was ‘a drop in the ocean’ for the company.

“It is 35 years since the last industrial action at Stanlow and industrial relations have been excellent for many years,” he added.

"We are now only seven months away from our next major shutdown so we hope this can be settled through negotiation before any unnecessary disruption is caused.”

Unite regional officer Alison Spencer-Scragg added: “Throughout the consultation process the need to pass on these costs to the employees has not been demonstrated. Unite is calling for Stanlow to withdraw its proposals, if the company wants to avoid potential industrial action.”