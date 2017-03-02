Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community turned out in force to support a toddler fighting leukaemia.

Staff and punters of Saltney Tavern were so touched by 22-month-old Erinn Taylor’s story that they organised a special fundraiser in her honour on February 18.

Erinn, from Lache, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia shortly before Christmas.

An extra £1,007 was raised at the fundraiser towards an appeal to treat Erinn and her brother when she’s feeling better and to give a donation to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she is receiving her treatment.

The family-friendly event comprised a disco, karaoke and games.

There was even a special guest for the youngsters in the form of Spirit the Shetland pony.

Claire Ashbrook, events co-ordinator at Saltney Tavern, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the businesses who gave donations and their free time to attend – Mascots Cymru who donated the paw patrol suits which the kids loved, Nikki’s Pony Parties who brought Spirit the Shetland pony for the children to pamper, and Ashbrook DJ Service which entertained the children all evening.

“I know that the monies raised are going to help the family out through this trying time.

“Myself, Ger Crawford and the staff at Saltney Tavern wish Erinn and her family well, and are glad to have helped this young family.”

Erinn’s parents Jodie Kelly and Chris Taylor have been documenting their little girl’s journey on a special Facebook page called ‘Erinns Journey’.