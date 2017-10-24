Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 200 people lined up to see Danish homeware retailer Søstrene Grene officially open its doors for business in Chester.

The hotly-anticipated store was unveiled in its new home in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre last Friday (October 20), following an exclusive launch party the night before, and the first 100 customers through the door were rewarded with free goodie bags filled with the store’s bespoke products.

Such was the interest in the new shop, which has been called ‘The Small IKEA’ and has only two branches in England, the queue to get into the shop overflowed into Eastgate Street.

Jonathan Cooper, joint venture partner for the Chester store, described the response from customers as ‘absolutely phenomenal’.

“It was fantastic to see everyone at the event taking in the wonders of Søstrene Grene for the first time,” he said.

“After a great deal of research, we discovered Chester was crying out for a contemporary interiors brand like Søstrene Grene and seeing the amount of people queuing up outside the store on Friday morning only cements this.”

Every Søstrene Grene store is designed to give customers a break from their busy everyday lives as they search the shelves for new and exciting finds. The layouts are like labyrinths and the colourful products are neatly displayed in wooden crates under a relaxed, subdued lighting.

Specialising in home accessories, kitchenware, gift wrap, DIY products, stationery and small furniture items, Søstrene Grene’s product selection is ever-changing, aiming to give customers a new experience with every visit.

Prices range from 10p to £60, with the brand representing a Scandinavian design aesthetic with a multitude of products for decorating the home.