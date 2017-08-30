The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 200 full-time and part-time retail and hospitality jobs are up for grabs at Broughton Shopping Park.

Retailers like Tesco, M&S Foodhall, Primark and The Body Shop will be recruiting at the shopping park's annual jobs fair on Saturday, September 9, between 10am and 4pm.

A 'huge' turnout is expected at the fair, which will be held in a marquee near Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, the Daily Post reports.

A range of permanent and temporary Christmas jobs are to be advertised as the centre gears up for its busy festive period.

The Job Centre will also be attending to provide advice to local jobseekers, as well as support with CV writing and application forms.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “With the opening of Body Shop, EE and Toys R Us over the last year, and with our retailers getting ready for the busy Christmas period, there are plenty of employment opportunities available for those in the region.

“This is the fifth year we’ve held a jobs fair at Broughton – they’re always really popular so we’re expecting a huge turnout.

"Last year’s event was successful in finding hundreds of jobseekers positions at the centre, and for many of these people it represented their first step on the career ladder.”