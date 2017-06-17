Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd based in Backford hosted its first ever Crazy Colour Dash on Sunday, June 11.

The event, held at the Whitby Sports & Social Club in Ellesmere Port, saw more than 600 people take part.

People enjoyed running the 3k route past coloured paint stations, wacky style obstacles and a bubble shooting cannon at the finish line. There were two waves which took part during the day with a family ‘Sky Blue’ Wave taking place before an adult wave.

Senior events fundraiser for the hospice Stefan Robertson said: “We are really happy that people in the local community enjoyed the event and we’re also very grateful to David Lloyd Gym in Cheshire Oaks, M53 Ford, Natwest, Road Chef and Urenco for sponsoring the event too.

“The event couldn’t have run so well without the help of the Chester Dale Barracks too who provided the obstacles and All4One Events who supplied the side activities.

“We are hoping to hold the event again for next year and plan to make it even bigger and better than before so keep your eye’s peeled for the launch at the start of 2018.”

The Crazy Colour Dash event had 608 people take part and the hospice aims to raise a total of £11,000 which will pay for one full day of hospice care.