Human remains found in a well on the Greek island of Crete are those of Cheshire man Steven Cook, police have revealed.

Steven was just 20 when he disappeared on the first night of his holiday with friends 11 years ago.

His family have worked tirelessly over the years to keep the search for the University of Liverpool student in the public eye.

But last Thursday (February 16), a grim discovery was made in a well in the resort of Malia and Greek authorities have now confirmed the sad news that the remains belong to Steven, who was from Sandbach .

Detective Inspector Gary McIntyre, from Cheshire police , said: “Steven’s family have been kept fully updated on the developments and are currently being supported by Cheshire officers. They have been provided with support since Steven first went missing and this will continue over the coming weeks.

“It is important to remember that the discovery of Steven’s body is being managed by the Greek authorities, who have had primacy for this case since Steven was first reported missing, and they will continue to liaise with us moving forward.

"Our priority is to ensure that Steven is flown home to the UK as soon as possible. The remains will then be subject to the Cheshire coronial process."

Steven headed out with his mates on a bar crawl on the night of August 31, 2005.

They went to a series of bars but then Steven got separated from his friend Andy in a busy pub.

He was last seen asking for directions to his hotel in the early hours of September 1.

Det Insp McIntyre added that the force will not close its file on Steven's disappearance until they receive information which confirms what happened to him.

He said: “Officers involved in Steven’s case will continue to liaise with the Greek authorities, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Steven’s family moving forward.”