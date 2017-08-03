Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nobody is believed to have been injured when a huge part of a tree fell down in Chester’s Grosvenor Park earlier today (Thursday, August 3).

Cheshire West and Chester Council is ‘unaware’ of anybody being hurt when the large branch broke off at a fork in the trunk.

Council spokeswoman Laura Davies said the incident had been reported to the tree officer. The area was cordoned off and made safe.

Contractors were on site by 1.30pm to clear the debris. The cause of the incident is unknown as wind strength was light.

The incident comes just a couple of weeks after a woman was hurt when a tree fell on her at the junction of Pepper Street and Park Street in Chester city centre on the afternoon of Friday, July 21.

A Chester police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 2.48pm and confirmed a woman had been injured as a result of the tree falling.

Cheshire West and Chester Council confirmed representatives of their highways department were on their way to the scene along with a contractor to inspect the site and arrange for the fallen tree to be removed.

Chester police later saw the amusing side of the incident on Twitter by referring to ‘unbe’leaf’able scenes Jeff!’ and their ‘tree-mendous response’.