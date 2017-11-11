Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has given planning consent for 110,000 sq ft office on the last remaining land available at Chester Business Park.

The decision has been further endorsed by the Government after it announced that the scheme will not be called in.

Strategically situated one mile from Chester city centre , Chester Business Park has become an established location for blue-chip organisations including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, M&S Bank, MBNA Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GB Group, APS Group, Tetrapak and Regus serviced offices.

Chester Parkside Limited has been granted planning consent for 110,000 sq ft, which can be developed on a design and build basis as one self-contained headquarters or as two buildings offering 70,000 sq ft and 40,000 sq ft of high quality office accommodation respectively.

Speaking about the decision, Legat Owen’s director Peter Johnston, who has been involved in the park for the last 20 years, said: “Positioned almost equidistance from Manchester and Liverpool Airports and just 10 minutes from Hawarden private airfield, in a mature landscaped environment, close to good schools and a highly skilled employment pool, Chester Business Park has unsurprisingly become a hotbed for large corporates.

“We have never had planning consent for a scheme of this size and stature at the park and it provides potential occupiers with exclusive opportunity to create a bespoke, best in class working environment.

“Chester itself is in desperate need for more high-quality office space. Muse’s City Place has performed exceptionally well with over 90% let and we believe many businesses are now considering out of town developments such as Chester Business Park.”