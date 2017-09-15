Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail commuters travelling between Chester and London Euston station face major disruption following a fire near the track.

A huge blaze broke out at a building near Harrow in north London last night, and transport bosses say it is currently ‘unsafe’ for trains to run.

National Rail Enquiries website shows the regular services cancelled but with ‘alternative trains’.

London Midland and Virgin Trains services are unable to run between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston.

The blaze started at about midnight last night, after gas cylinders caught fire at a timber yard at the commercial building.

A statement on the National Rail Enquiries website warns of ‘major disruption’ until the affected building has been made safe.

It says: “At around 23.55 yesterday evening, a large lineside fire was reported at a timber yard near Headstone Lane.

“The emergency services have worked through the night to control the blaze. The damage has been looked at by structural engineers and they have declared the situation is currently unsafe for trains to run. Until the morning light it isn’t possible to give a full assessment of the situation.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Passengers wanting to travel on the West Coast Main Line and West London Line are urged to check with their train operator or nationalrail.co.uk before travelling as disruption and cancellations are to be expected throughout the day.”

A Virgin Trains spokesman said: “Due to a fire near the railway, which is suspected to have involved gas cylinders, all lines are currently blocked between Euston and Milton Keynes, and there will be significant disruption on other parts of the route.

“Other train operators are accepting Virgin Trains tickets so customers can travel on alternative routes, while Virgin Trains has also lifted restrictions so that customers do not have to travel on their booked trains, or can also travel tomorrow instead if they wish. We are sorry for the inevitable disruption and delays to journeys.”