Children will be able to get free pony rides at Cheshire Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall this weekend (Saturday, October 7).

The attraction is teaming up with The Liverpool International Horse Show to give kids aged four and above the chance to ride ponies supplied by Buttercup Stables from 10am-4pm.

Katie Lewis, general manager of The Ice Cream Farm, said: “We are extremely excited to have The Liverpool International Horse Show here this Saturday.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for children who are mad about horses but are unsure whether they should have lessons, to get in the saddle and have a taste of what riding a pony is like.

"The response we have already received from the event has been fantastic and we’re hoping to introduce more sessions like this in the coming months.”

Stationed at Fudge Farm in The Ice Cream Farm’s site, the Liverpool International Horse Show will also be selling tickets to the show at a discounted rate exclusive to The Ice Cream Farm customers only.

Nina Barbour, president of The Liverpool International Horse Show, added: “The Ice Cream Farm is the perfect site to host pony rides and we can’t wait to be there on Saturday, offering budding riders the chance to have a go themselves.

"As well as the pony rides we will also be giving all visitors to The Ice Cream Farm an exclusive 15% off any ticket purchases to the show, so even if you’re not an equine enthusiast but are looking for a fun family day out over the Christmas period or getting your Christmas shopping done early it’s worth popping down to see us.”

Taking place from December 29-31 at the Echo Arena, every session at The Liverpool International Horse Show will feature some of the world’s finest rides, as well as entertainment to wow the whole family, from live music and performances to motor bike displays and much more.