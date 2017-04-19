Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire chiefs are inviting anyone who wants to serve their community to have a taste of what it’s like to be an on-call firefighter in Frodsham.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting now for on-call firefighters for the Ship Street fire station and firefighters will be holding taster days at the station.

The taster events themselves will give potential applicants the opportunity to meet crews, training and recruitment officers, who will explain exactly how to follow the recruitment process and will also be able to try out the physical tests in the service’s bespoke recruitment pod, one of only three in the UK, housing the national firefighter recruitment test elements.

The recruitment events are being held at Frodsham Fire Station on Ship Street on Saturday, April 22, from 10am to 2pm and Tuesday, April 25, from 5pm to 8pm.

Anyone interested can drop in to a session between those times, allowing about an hour to get the best out of the event, or register attendance in advance with Jess Martin on 01606 868700 or by emailing jessica.martin@cheshirefire.gov.uk.

The service is looking for enthusiastic individuals with common sense, the ability to work as part of a team and able to deal with physically and emotionally demanding situations.

Qualifications aren’t necessary, applicants just need to be at least 18-years-old and physically and medically fit with good hearing and eyesight.

Potential recruits also need to be able to report to Frodsham Fire Station within five minutes of home or work, have a real interest in the fire and rescue service and helping in the community.

The role attracts an average income in the region of £5,000 a year.

Frodsham crew manager Rob Dennett said: “We’re looking for committed men and women to be part of our on-call crew at Frodsham Fire Station.

“Successful applicants will be helping to provide the best possible service to their community and will be trained to national firefighter standard.

“We’re looking for people from all walks of life with a combination of practical ability, mental resilience, courage, physical fitness and the ability to remain calm and focused in emergency and difficult situations.”