Organisers of Chester Live need your support to secure funding for the city's 2018 live music event.

Festival organisers are relying on votes to increase their chances of winning up to £25,000 through the Aviva Community Fund, an initiative that lends a helping hand to local communities through funding, so the 2018 festival will be bigger and better than ever.

Next year will be the fourth year that the community-based multi-venue music event is held, and it aims to introduce people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds to local live acts from Chester and the surrounding areas.

Only projects with the most votes will become finalists, so additional support is vital, according to festival coordinator Dan Read.

"Last year's festival attracted nearly 6,000 people to Brook Street and was a major boost for the local area's economy," he said.

"Feedback shows that the event has had an incredibly positive affect on Chester’s most diverse street, and has brought many communities together."

Next year's Chester Live Festival will start on June 21 and culminate in a live street festival on Brook Street on June 24.

For more information on Chester Live, visit www.chesterlive.co.uk.