The first customers through the door of a new homeware shop opening in Chester next month will be rewarded with an exclusive goodie bag.

Danish retailer Søstrene Grene will open its second English store in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre on October 20 following huge success throughout Europe and Japan.

Known as 'the small IKEA', it stocks homeware products like stylish chairs, elegant glass vases, wooden kitchen accessories, embracing the Danish 'hygge' - which denotes momentary bliss and cosiness - as one of its core values.

Chester will be only the second UK store after Nottingham and to celebrate, the first 100 customers who enter the new store will receive an exclusive goodie bag filled with Søstrene Grene products.

Jonathan Cooper, who is the joint venture partner for both stores said: “We are more than excited to be opening up our second UK store, outside of our growing number of Irish stores, in the city of Chester.

"After a great deal of research, we have found the perfect space in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre, right at the heart of the city. The response so far has been overwhelming online and more specifically throughout social media, demonstrating the demand for Scandinavian homewares in Chester and the UK as a whole," he added.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Søstrene Grene on Friday, October 20 when we will unveil our stunning collections - and staff will also be on hand to offer lessons in how to pronounce the name!”

The brainchild of Danish sisters Anna and Clara Grene, Søstrene Grene do not sell their products online as the company ethos is to offer a ‘sensory experience’ all about touch, smell, feel and sound.